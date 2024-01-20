 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues

King Charles to undergo surgery to treat enlarged prostate as Kate Middleton recovers post abdominal surgery

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 20, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry has been advised to play his “part in the Royal family” amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has not contacted his father or his sister-in-law, despite public announcements of their respective surgeries.

Speaking of Harry, Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News, "With recent events, both the Princess of Wales in hospital and the King going into hospital, it would have been very important for him to pick up some slack here and play his full part in the Royal Family."

ALSO READ: Will Prince Harry approach his father King Charles amid health scare?

"And you know, never say never, the prodigal son is always welcome. I can't imagine what was going through his mind when he heard that his sister-in-law, about whom he's been rather unkind In his book Spare, had gon into hospital,” the expert added.

He continued: "It's quite clearly not a trivial thing. It's not a minor matter. I don't think we've exaggerated the seriousness of it all. Staying in hospital for two weeks, which doesn't happen these days.

"Usually doctors, as soon as you're ambulatory on your feet, they send you home. So we don't know. It is all the greatest pity and it doesn't have to happen."

