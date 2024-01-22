Jennifer Hudson teases alleged boyfriend Common by asking question about dating

Jennifer Hudson asks Common tricky questions on TV

It seems Common and Jennifer Hudson are coming close to confirming their relationship as the duo teased each other on the latter The Jennifer Hudson Show.



It started with the Fox talk show host rapping freestyle to bring out The Suicide Squad star while in return, he gave her a flower bouquet.

Sitting on the couches, the 42-year-old asked the elephant in the room question.

"Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host and so I have to ask you this question 'cause everybody always wanna know this — are you dating anyone?"

To which, Now You See actor laughed and responded ambiguously, "I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," noting, "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

Meanwhile, the pair previously were coy about the details related to their alleged relationship which reportedly sparked in 2022.