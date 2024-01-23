Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly not ready to announce their ‘secret engagement’

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly got “engaged” on New Year’s Eve but the duo does not feel ready to make it public yet.



According to Daily Mail, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star vowed to spend their rest of the lives together when they were captured locking lips in Kansas City.

The lovebirds’ photo created a buzz online but what Swifties do not know is the fact that while Taylor and Travis kissed each other, they were “secretly engaged.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?

The news was broke by anonymous creator of the Deux Moi podcast. They said, citing a secret source, “Taylor and Travis got engaged 12/31.”

“They did it just the two of them alone before that party they were photographed at,’” the statement added.

However, they went on to share that Taylor as well as Travis are not ready to announce their engagement, saying it is “too soon to go public” as they have “so much on their plated in the coming months.”

Discussing how it is “too soon” for the couple, they pointed at Travis’ official commitment with the playoffs and Taylor’s Eras tour.

“They don't want to overshadow that. It's too soon,” they claimed.