 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly not ready to announce their ‘secret engagement’

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

File Footage 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly got “engaged” on New Year’s Eve but the duo does not feel ready to make it public yet.

According to Daily Mail, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star vowed to spend their rest of the lives together when they were captured locking lips in Kansas City.

The lovebirds’ photo created a buzz online but what Swifties do not know is the fact that while Taylor and Travis kissed each other, they were “secretly engaged.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?

The news was broke by anonymous creator of the Deux Moi podcast. They said, citing a secret source, “Taylor and Travis got engaged 12/31.”

“They did it just the two of them alone before that party they were photographed at,’” the statement added.

However, they went on to share that Taylor as well as Travis are not ready to announce their engagement, saying it is “too soon to go public” as they have “so much on their plated in the coming months.”

Discussing how it is “too soon” for the couple, they pointed at Travis’ official commitment with the playoffs and Taylor’s Eras tour.

“They don't want to overshadow that. It's too soon,” they claimed.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week video
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video video
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements! video
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements!
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance
King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
King Charles announced news of his surgery to protect Kate Middleton's ‘privacy'
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee
Oscars 2024: Justine Triet's reaction after becoming only female Best Director nominee
Jason Momoa's friends fear for his health amid nomadic lifestyle
Jason Momoa's friends fear for his health amid nomadic lifestyle
Paris Hilton mom Kathy comes to her defense after being mom-shamed
Paris Hilton mom Kathy comes to her defense after being mom-shamed
Oscar nominations 2024 list: Cillian Murphy and ‘Oppenheimer' score big video
Oscar nominations 2024 list: Cillian Murphy and ‘Oppenheimer' score big
Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints
Taylor Swift's stalker charged after repeated multiple harassment complaints