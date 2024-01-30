 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's true feelings revealed as she reunites with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton reunited with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for first time nearly after two weeks

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Kate Middleton's true feelings revealed as she reunites with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly delighted to reunite with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she returned home after surgery.

This is the first time in two weeks Kate Middleton reunited with children after abdominal surgery earlier this month.

According to media reports, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not visit their ailing mother in hospital throughout the duration of her stay.

Earlier, Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday that the future queen has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

Palace shared statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

