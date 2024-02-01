 
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 01, 2024

George Clooney enhances Drew Barrymore acting skills with one advice

Drew Barrymore is remembering a key piece of advice that her co-star George Clooney gave her about maintaining eye contact during filming scenes.

Remembering the advice on The Drew Barrymore Show, with the Masters of the Air cast as guests, the 48-year-old said, "So, George Clooney. As an actor, I loved working with him. He saved me from doing things that I don't think were serving me as an actor."

The actress continued, "He would say, 'You never keep eye contact with people in a scene.'

Recounting the advice, she said, "I'm like, 'Well, 'cause it's so intimate. Should we make out while we're at it?' Like, eye contact is insane."

Drew expressed her reluctance to lock eye to eyes but mentioned the Batman star's efforts to make this go away.

"It's a very big deal in life, eye contact, and I almost feel like it's a little invasive, so I sort of shy away from it. But George helped me realize I should not do that."

Previously, the Oscar winner appeared on his Confessions of a Dangerous Mind fellow star show in October 2022.

In the episode, Drew gushed over him, saying, "I know that George is someone who always wants the best for people too. I think he sees sort of bad behavior or negligent behavior or, like, cuckoo behavior and goes, 'No, no,' but he's also the guy that is playing pranks, having the most fun."

