Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal expert reacts to claims King Charles planning to abdicate for Prince William

A former butler of Princess Diana had claimed about King Charles abdication saying "I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan”

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 02, 2024

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the claims that King Charles will abdicate in 10 years.

A former butler of Princess Diana had claimed that King Charles was planning for his 'abdication' and will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William in 10 years as the monarch recuperates from surgery.

Speaking to the New York Post, Paul Burrell had claimed, “I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan.”

Paul went on saying, King Charles is "buying time" with a "10-year plan" that will eventually lead to his “abdication”.

A royal historian shared Paul’s remarks on X, formerly Twitter handle, with caption: “King Charles, 75, will 'abdicate' to make way for Prince William, 41, within next decade” followed by numerous emoticons.

Commenting on this tweet, Angela said, “I am sure the King hasn't confided in him.”

