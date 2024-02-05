Taylor Swift makes clever nod to Joe Alwyn and snubs Travis Kelce at Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift seemed to make a veiled nod to ex Joe Alwyn while not making any mention of Travis Kelce at Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift accepted the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 2024 Grammys, but didn’t make any mention of her beau Travis Kelce, while making a veiled nod to ex Joe Alwyn.



Taylor was presented the award by music legend Celine Dion, whom she failed to acknowledge, and proceeded to make her speech. The Karma hitmaker also notably didn’t make any mention of current beau Travis Kelce.

She began, "Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that."

She continued: "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th."

The 34-year-old then shared: "It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

Taylor’s fans are convinced her next album’s title is a dig at her ex-boyfriend Joe, whom she was with for six years. Back in 2022, The Favorite star admitted he was in a chat named the “Tortured Man Club,” with actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. Taylor’s new album title The Tortured Poets Department sounds much like the chat name.

One fan wrote: “and when i say that Taylor Swift made The Tortured Poets Department black and white as a full circle moment to reputation because reputation was her falling in love with Joe Alwyn and TS11 is her falling out of love then what.” (sic)

Another agreed, writing, “Joe Alwyn was in a group chat called Tortured Man Club. And Taylor Swift is releasing an album named The Tortured Poets Department?? Iconic. That’s all”

A third alleged: "Taylor dragging Joe on The Tortured Poets Department April 19."

A fourth chimed in: “Means Joe is gonna be tortured on this new album lol”

Fans have also noticed that The Tortured Poets Department is set to be released on April 19, which could be a nod to Taylor Swift’s break up with Joe Alwyn last April.