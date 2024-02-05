Taylor Swift slammed after ‘ignoring' Celine Dion at 2024 Grammys

Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award at 2024 Grammy Awards

file footage

Taylor Swift’s failure to acknowledge music legend Celine Dion at the 2024 Grammy Awards when she presented her the Album of the Year has been noticed around the globe.

Celine made a rare appearance at the award ceremony during her battle with stiff person syndrome, which forced the singer to cancel her shows last year and seek treatment and rest. The audience at the Grammys honored her with a standing ovation when she graced the stage to announce Album of the Year.

Swift, however, failed to give the My heart Goes On hitmaker any acknowledgement at all and simply took the gong from her and turned around to face the audience.

Fans took to X to call the singer out for her behaviour, saying, "Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dior like she was some trophy model presenter was #GRAMMYS was wild. She's won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes."

Another wrote: "Taylor dragged Lana (who just lost the award) on stage when she CLEARLY didn’t want to go, and then didn’t say a WORD to Celine f***ing Dion when she took the award? I hope the next album flops."

A third agreed: "You know I love my girl Taylor but the disrespect for Celine....."

However, body language expert Judi James analyzed Swift’s behaviour and said the singer didn’t mean to snub Celine Dion: "She reacted like an excited teenager, not a narcissistic diva. So, from her body language signals alone it’s probably kinder to acknowledge the fact that she was genuinely ‘mind-blown’ in the moment and the rush of adrenalin meant she had no real idea what she was doing."