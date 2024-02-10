King Charles has expressed his confidence in Prince William as the Prince of Wales returned to royal duties after Kate Middleton surgery

Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William returns to royal duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be 'worried' about husband Prince William as the Prince of Wales has returned to royal duties amid royal health woes.



A royal expert has shared Kate Middleton’s reaction after the future king resumed duties by conducting investitures at Windsor Castle on behalf of King Charles and later attended the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London.

Royal expert and author Christopher Andersen told the Fox News, per the New York Post that Kate is concerned over William’s workload, given the circumstances.

The author of The King told the publication, “Kate is worried about the psychic toll these twin medical battles are having on her husband.

“William is terribly concerned about Kate’s condition — we still don’t know what her abdominal surgery was for or why her recovery is taking months — and now he has to face the fact that his father has cancer.”

Christopher Andersen continued, “William has always made it clear that he wanted a full-fledged family life, and when Kate became incapacitated, he stepped in to play hands-on dad. He cut back on his schedule to drive the kids to school, the whole nine yards.”

The royal expert went on saying now Prince William has resumed his royal duties much sooner than perhaps he would have liked, leaving Kate Middleton 'worried'.