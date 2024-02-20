 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Melanie Walker

Top Shows & Movies to watch on Netflix for February 20th – 25th

There are a number of good shows for the pickings this week and they range in genre from family friendly to action etc

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

There are a number of shows that might make the week more entertaining.

Some of them feature live- action adaptations as well as some good family-friendly fun.

Some of them include;

  • Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (2024) Netflix Original
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) Netflix Original
  • Ghost Doctor (Season 1)
  • Mea Culpa (2024) Netflix Original
  • The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Through My Window: Looking at You (2024) Netflix Original
  • Risque Business: The Netherlands / Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

  • Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2024)
  • Can I Tell You A Secret? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series
  • Coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 22nd
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Delicious in Dungeon (New Episode) Netflix Original
  • Southpaw (2015)
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 3) Netflix Original
  • Doctor Slump (New Episode) Netflix Original 
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)
  • The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2-hour live stream) Netflix Original
  • The Real World (Season 9)

