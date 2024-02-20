Top Shows & Movies to watch on Netflix for February 20th – 25th
There are a number of good shows for the pickings this week and they range in genre from family friendly to action etc
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
There are a number of shows that might make the week more entertaining.
Some of them feature live- action adaptations as well as some good family-friendly fun.
Some of them include;
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (2024) Netflix Original
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) Netflix Original
- Ghost Doctor (Season 1)
- Mea Culpa (2024) Netflix Original
- The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Through My Window: Looking at You (2024) Netflix Original
- Risque Business: The Netherlands / Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2024)
- Can I Tell You A Secret? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series
- Coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 22nd
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Delicious in Dungeon (New Episode) Netflix Original
- Southpaw (2015)
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Doctor Slump (New Episode) Netflix Original
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2-hour live stream) Netflix Original
- The Real World (Season 9)