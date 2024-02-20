There are a number of good shows for the pickings this week and they range in genre from family friendly to action etc

Top Shows & Movies to watch on Netflix for February 20th – 25th

There are a number of shows that might make the week more entertaining.

Some of them feature live- action adaptations as well as some good family-friendly fun.

Some of them include;

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (2024) Netflix Original

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) Netflix Original

Ghost Doctor (Season 1)

Mea Culpa (2024) Netflix Original

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Season 1) Netflix Original

Through My Window: Looking at You (2024) Netflix Original

Risque Business: The Netherlands / Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original