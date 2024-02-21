Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery

 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Kate Middleton helped the brand raise over £10,000 for the mental health charity

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the future Queen and a devoted mother, has been honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery in Sandringham.

Kate has been honoured by a jewellery brand with sweet tribute.

The jewellery brand has launched a new pair of earrings named after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

It said in a statement, “We wanted to honour HRH Princess Catherine with her very own pair of EARSASS. We are so grateful for how she has helped us to raise thousands for BRAVEMIND (Our chosen charity) through wearing our ISSY STAR earrings and we will be eternally grateful.”

The statement further reads: “She is not only the future Queen but also a devoted mother and fashion icon. These small glass beaded hoops are unique, beautifully elegant and timeless - just like the Princess.”

According to a report by GB News, before her abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton helped the brand raise over £10,000 for the mental health charity by wearing these earrings.

