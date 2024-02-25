 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with tenacity
Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is handling her "recuperation process with tenacity" at Adelaide Cottage, a health expert has claimed.

Speaking to GB News, Sophie Cress, a licensed therapist and mental health expert, said any surgery, no matter what kind, would inevitably present both emotional and physical obstacles.

Read More: Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'

The health expert claimed the future queen might have made a deliberate attempt to establish a healing-promoting atmosphere by coming back to Adelaide Cottage, her family's ‘secret sanctuary’.

"Assuring mental stability and a sense of security, having family and comfortable surroundings around can be quite beneficial during the healing process."

Sophie Cress made these claims amid reports Kate Middleton has returned to Adelaide Cottage after spending a few days in Sandringham quietly with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales reportedly also visited King Charles during their stay in Sandringham.

Also Read: Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment

Following Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery, palace had issued a statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle video
Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Ricki Lake weighs in on 'amazing' weight loss journey
Ricki Lake weighs in on 'amazing' weight loss journey
Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'
Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'
Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West? video
Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West?
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement