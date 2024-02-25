Princess of Wales Kate Middleton returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery

Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is handling her "recuperation process with tenacity" at Adelaide Cottage, a health expert has claimed.



Speaking to GB News, Sophie Cress, a licensed therapist and mental health expert, said any surgery, no matter what kind, would inevitably present both emotional and physical obstacles.

Read More: Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'

The health expert claimed the future queen might have made a deliberate attempt to establish a healing-promoting atmosphere by coming back to Adelaide Cottage, her family's ‘secret sanctuary’.

"Assuring mental stability and a sense of security, having family and comfortable surroundings around can be quite beneficial during the healing process."

Sophie Cress made these claims amid reports Kate Middleton has returned to Adelaide Cottage after spending a few days in Sandringham quietly with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales reportedly also visited King Charles during their stay in Sandringham.

Also Read: Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment

Following Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery, palace had issued a statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”