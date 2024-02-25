 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment

King Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment after palace confirmed his diagnosis earlier this month

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has shared an exciting news days after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

Smith took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed that his anti-monarchy book, ‘Abolish The Monarchy’ comes out in paperback on May 9.

He tweeted, “Very excited that my book comes out in paperback on May 9.

“Abolish the Monarchy: Why we should and how we will”

Smith also reposted his previous tweet from February 2023, which reads: “Very excited to announce my new book will be out on June 1. Abolish the Monarchy tackles all the common arguments for Britain becoming a republic, including how we get there and what the alternative will be.”

Commenting on it, one fan had said, “Congrats!! Cannot wait to read!!”

Another had commented, “Excited to read this. Thanks very much for being one of the most visible figures taking on the historical responsibility for this necessary cause.”

