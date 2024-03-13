Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!'

Kate Middleton has just been called out for wanting to maintain privacy when the world pays for their Palaces

File Footage

Kate Middleton has just been put on blast for allowing the Royal Family to partake in a ‘catastrophic’ blunder towards the masses.



Comments of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Liz Jones.

She touched on everything in a candid piece for the Daily Mail that referenced the photoshop fail as well as the lack of trust it instills in the eyes of the public.

She even started the piece by refusing to brand any citizens highlighting concerns ‘trolls’ because “We are not the villains here.”

At the end of the day, Jones believes, “We are concerned citizens, desperate for crumbs of comfort about our favourite royal, our top person.”

So much so that “enlarging the photo on our phone screens, we even beat the official news agencies in spotting the anomalies in that shot.”

Later on into her piece she also called for more transparency from the Royal Family and said, “Ordinary people, worried and wondering why, if the photo has indeed been doctored, William couldn't just take a bloody normal family snap on his phone and post it!”

Read More: Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middletons Mothers Day photo drama revealed

For those unversed, this piece has come in response to a myriad of debates whether Kate Middleton ‘owes’ the public a peak behind the curtain to her personal life.

But in eyes of Ms Jonas, “Given what is possible with AI and digital trickery today, isn't it even more important for the Royal Family and its minions to be authentic and transparent in all their dealings with the public and Press, given we all pay for their palaces and their privacy?”

“It is such a blunder, so catastrophic for our faith in the monarchy and I believe that, yet again, Kate has been badly let down by the Palace media operation and advisers,” she also added before signing off.