Experts have started to showcase massive concern about the treatment Kate Middleton’s been receiving

King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair

Kate Middleton’s treatment by the media during her recuperation has just been called out by experts.

An observation about Kate Middleton’s apology has been referenced by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it she shifted the focus to Kensington Palace and their lack of professionalism when handling such a sensitive time.

After all, “They know how these royal pictures are pored over by fans looking at every detail. Often they provide an explanation for events that a statement does not — such as the photo frames of family snapshots the late Queen used to curate for her annual Christmas Day message.”

She also referenced the nitty gritty details, like the absence of Kate’s ring because “The Princess’s sapphire engagement ring was Princess Diana’s and is probably the most famous piece of jewellery in the world.”

All in all “the fact that it wasn’t there was bound to arouse curiosity.”

Later on into the piece the expert also referenced Kate’s apology about the editing fiasco and said, “Kate’s apology is obviously heartfelt but her explanation is partial. It does seem unfair that the woman whose health and welfare has been at the centre of this baffling episode should be the one saying sorry.”

She also threw in a sly jibe and added, “for all their hands-on parenting and insistence on managing their domestic lives without the complement of staff that William grew up with, they are not entirely without back-up.”

“It is entirely fitting to ask why the couple’s well-paid communications staff didn’t flag up the discrepancies in the picture before its release. But, then again, perhaps they did.”

All in all, its safe to assume, “By offering her apology, the Princess appears to be taking full responsibility which, for someone still convalescing from major surgery, does seem grossly unfair,” she also added before signing off.