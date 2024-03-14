Meghan Markle would get ‘knocked' more than Princess Kate in photoshop row

 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Meghan Markle would’ve been treated much worse than Princess Kate if she’d released an edited photo, per an expert.

Princess Kate recently shared her first official photo since her surgery, featuring her three children and herself. The photo was part of her Mother’s Day post on social media. It was then killed on various photo libraries due to it being photoshopped.

Now, PR expert Lynn Carratt says: "Had the photo scandal happened to Meghan Markle, would have been treated much worse, especially in the UK."

"Most photos are edited before they reach the public, especially in terms of lighting and colouring. Meghan herself has previously been accused of editing the official press pictures," she explained to The Mirror.

Lynn then referenced the 2019 Christmas card of the Sussexes with their son Archie that fans thought was photoshopped since the Suits star’s face seemed clearer than Prince Harry, who was right next to her.

She recounted: "However, Meghan’s pal who took the photo, Janina Gavankar, shared the original frame on her Instagram account - which appeared to be exactly the same photo as the latter."

"Meghan will always get knocked more than Kate for whatever she does as the British public certainly are team Kate," Lynn concluded. 

