Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's olive branch

Sunday, March 24, 2024

A royal expert has disclosed Kate Middleton’s reaction over brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s olive branch, they offered to her following her shock cancer diagnosis.

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith claims that Kate Middleton "doesn’t need [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] to console her.”

Sally Bedell told New York Times' columnist Maureen Dowd: "Kate doesn’t need Harry and Meghan to console her.

"She has her parents and a sister, and she’s very close to King Charles."

Earlier, Meghan and Harry issued a public statement which reads: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Also, the Daily Mail claimed Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have apparently extended an olive branch to Kate Middleton and Prince William by reaching out to them following her cancer confirmation.

They reached out to William and Kate ‘privately’ after the Princess of Wales shared her video message.

