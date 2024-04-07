 
Meghan Markle ‘can't complain' as Kate Middleton overshadows

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly tired of living in Kate Middleton’s shadow.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her new lifestyle brand at the same time as Kate’s cancer announcement, is disturbed her limelight is stolen.

Royal author Tom Quinn notes: "Meghan will be kicking herself that the announcement of her new brand came so close to the announcement of Kate’s illness – she can’t complain about it, but once again she is in her sister-in-law’s shadow.”

He then talks about her recovery strategy adding: "Meghan will be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might’ve attempted had Kate not announced her illness – we will see less of Harry too as the brand launches because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple’s relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time.

