Isla Fisher had been planning Sacha Baron divorce since years: Insider

Isla Fisher decided to get a divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen years before the official announcement.

A source recently told The Sun that the 48-year-old actress seeked advice from a popular celebrity divorce lawyer Baroness Fiona Shackleton in 2022.

The new information comes after Sacha and Isla took to their Instagram accounts and released a joint statement.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change,” they penned with a picture of themselves in tennis gear.

The pair continued, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The source went on to claim that Fiona, who charges $550 per hour, advised Isla to go down the “amicable route” with the comedic actor.

“Isla has known for some time the marriage was over, and after some difficult conversations with Sacha, made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer. This was back in early summer, 2022. Fiona Shackleton was recommended by mutual contacts, and Isla was put in touch with an associate at the office,” the tipster revealed.

They added, “It was also suggested she seek out a lawyer in the US, where the couple have a home. Fiona is an incredible lawyer, and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability.”