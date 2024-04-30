India announce Rohit Sharma-led squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma to led squad along with his deputy Hardik Pandya

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and teammate Virat Kohli. — AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to take place in the United States and West Indies from June 2.

The squad will be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya his deputy.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been picked after impressing in the IPL, along with fellow spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Meanwhile, the pace attack includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh with Pandya and Dube also available as seam-bowling options.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad.

India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

India will start their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the match against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then take the field against USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

Skipper Sharma and Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar will address a press conference on May 2 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round. In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final on June 29.

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal