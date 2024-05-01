 

Real Madrid hold Bayern Munich in Champions League semifinal

Vinicius Junior scored twice for Real Madrid, including an 83rd-minute penalty that levelled the tie in Champions League semifinal

By
Web Desk

May 01, 2024

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. — Reuters 

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich battled to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

Vinicius Junior scored twice for Real Madrid, including an 83rd-minute penalty that levelled the tie.

The game began with Bayern Munich applying early pressure. However, it was Vinicius Junior who capitalised on Toni Kroos' defence-splitting pass and slotted the ball past Manuel Neuer to give Real Madrid the lead.

The Brazilian's goal marked his third consecutive season scoring in the Champions League semi-final stage.

Bayern, undeterred, came roaring back in the second half. Leroy Sane unleashed a powerful shot that found the net, equalising the score. Just minutes later, Harry Kane converted a penalty, putting Bayern ahead.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the match from moment to moment.

However, Real Madrid fought back. Rodrygo was brought down in the box, earning Madrid a penalty. Vinicius Junior stepped up and calmly converted, leaving the tie level.

The drama continued as Kim Min-jae fouled Rodrygo, allowing Vinicius to score his second goal of the night.

Bayern's comeback was short-lived. Just minutes after their go-ahead goal, Jamal Musiala was fouled by Lucas Vazquez, resulting in another penalty. Kane stepped up for Bayern, but this time Andriy Lunin guessed correctly, denying the home side a victory.

Both teams are preparing for the second leg. Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu, with a place in the final at Wembley on the line.

The winners will face either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the showdown of the Champions League. 

