 

T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket prices for Pak-India clash 'almost doubled'

Surge in prices attributed to increased demand owing to large number of Pakistanis, Indians living in US, Canada

By
Sports Desk

May 04, 2024

Pakistani and Indian players stand for national anthems before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 ODI match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP
  • Tournament in US, West Indies to kick off on June 1.
  • Babar Azam's men to face Rohit Sharma's side on June 9.
  • Surge in ticket prices due to increased demand among diaspora.

As cricket fans eagerly wait to witness the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the ticket prices for the clash between arch-rivals have nearly doubled as the mega event draws near.

The tournament, set to commence on June 1, will see India and Pakistan lock horns on June 9 in New York.

However, as per Daily Jang, the ticket prices for the said match have gone through the roof to $2,500 compared to the previous price of $1,300.

The surge in prices is attributed to increased demand as a large number of Pakistani and Indian diaspora residing in the US and Canada seek to secure a seat at the much-awaited fixture.

India have won six times in seven attempts in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan, which includes victory in the final in 2007 and most recently in Melbourne in 2022.

The T20 World Cup will take place at a total of three venues in the US and six in the West Indies between June 1 and 29.

The tournament will begin with the US facing neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

It is worth mentioning that 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round. In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final on June 29.

England are the defending champions after beating Pakistan in the final in 2022.

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

More From Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player
What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?
Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi
Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final
Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11
Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada
Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season
Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit
Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today