'Not difficult': PCB boss vows to make PSL as world's top league

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) speaks at PSL Roadshow at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, with legendry former cricketer Ramiz Raja (centre) and former pacer Wasim Akram, on December 8, 2025, at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. — X/@thePSLt20

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday vowed to make the Pakistan Super League (PSL) the world’s No 1 franchise cricket competition, saying that achieving this goal is not “difficult”.

Naqvi reaffirmed his commitment to the PSL's growth during the Roadshow at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, an event attended by legendary cricketers Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram and moderated by PSL CEO Salman Naseer.

During the event, Naqvi was asked to share his vision for the league.

In response, the PCB chairman shared that his sole aim was to make the league the world's best, stressing that he was confident about achieving it with the help of esteemed cricketing figures like Akram and Raja.

"To make this league [PSL] the world's No 1 league. That's the vision," stated Naqvi.

"And with so many people around like Ramiz and Wasim. I don't think so, it's a difficult task, and I'm very much sure that we will make this league's world No 1," he added.

Naqvi further shared he received "amazing advice" from former and current national cricketers, including Ramiz, Wasim, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, regarding the league, which he termed worthy of implementing.

"Last night, Ramiz was giving us some amazing advice. Even today, when we were sitting with Babar, Haris and Farhan, they were advising us on some things. So this advice is worth implementing," Naqvi shared.

For the unversed, Naqvi was among the bidders at the first auction of the league before its inaugural edition in 2016, but could not secure the ownership rights of the desired franchise.

He acknowledged regretting the mistake he made at the auction and cited his own example to advise the potential investors to "take the risk", emphasising it would be worthwhile.

"I can only advise, but the decision is yours. Yes, I was one of those who were very keen to get the team when the teams were being auctioned. My mistake was that I was ready to spend money on just one team, on one name. If I had bid for all the teams, I would have got one.

"But anyways, that's the mistake, and still I feel bad because the price of the team that the owners got at that time and now, is I don't know how many times more.

"So, think about one thing, whatever you'll be investing now, after 10 years, I can tell you one thing, it will be worth it. So, my advice is, take the risk, get the team, and I am sure you will be one of the very lucky ones who will feel really good after getting a team."

The PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.