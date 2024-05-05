 

Who is FC Barcelona's 'new Messi'?

Argentina, Spain eyeing FC Barcelona's 10-year-old footballer who scored 38 goals in 26 matches

By
Sports Desk

May 05, 2024

Pedro Juarez, 10-year-old footballer, dubbed as 'new Messi' for killer football skills. — Forbes via Instagram

Argentina and Spain's football federations, the AFA and RFEF respectively, are both interested in recruiting Pedro Juarez, a 10-year-old footballer in Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Forbes reported.

Pedro, who has been dubbed as the "new Messi", is registered with Barca's under-10 (U10) team in the Catalan youth leagues.

This season, he has scored an impressive 38 goals in 26 matches.

Originally from the Argentine city of Salta, Pedro and his family moved to Barcelona in 2020 and caught the attention of Blaugrana scouts.

"Pedrito", as he is often referred to, went viral a year later with a sensational solo goal where he dribbled the length of the pitch, earning him not just comparison to his idol Lionel Messi, but also a sponsorship deal with Nike.

FC Barcelona's 'new Messi' went viral for impressive solo goal. — X/@FCBmasia

According to a report by Forbes, Pedrito is highly likely to become the centre of a dispute between the country of his birth and his current country of residence, just like Messi faced in his younger years.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the AFA is planning to call up Pedrito to their national team’s U-15s as a way of securing his services early.

However, there is still a long road ahead for Pedrito.

He needs to first turn professional and then play at least three senior matches for a national team before he can be retained permanently, according to Fifa regulations.

More From Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player
What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?
Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi
Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final
Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11
Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada
Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season
Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit
Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today