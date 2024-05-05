Is Kylian Mbappe buying Sergio Ramos' luxurious $20m Madrid mansion?

PSG star reportedly preparing to move to Real Madrid by purchasing former teammate's Madrid mansion

Mbappe in talks to buy former PSG teammate's Madrid home. — Instagram/@atgsocerr, X/@centregoals

Recent reports surrounding Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe suggest that he is currently in talks with his former teammate Sergio Ramos to buy his $20 million mansion in Madrid.

According a Sports Tiger report, Mbappe, 25, is reportedly all set for his expected transfer to Real Madrid this summer, even though no contract has been signed yet.

According to Voz Populi, Mbappe has made an agreement with his former PSG teammate, Ramos, 38, to purchase his luxury mansion in Spain’s La Moraleja.

The mansion was Ramos’s primary residence during his tenure with Real Madrid.

Although Ramos wasn’t initially willing to sell the Madrid house, he changed his mind after some reported contacts between Mbappe’s agent and his mother Fayza Lamari.

The reports further stated that the negotiations are about to be completed but will be finalised once Madrid officials announce the French footballer’s signing in the summer transfer window.

This is not the first time the Real Madrid fan has been linked to a move to La Liga.

He was about to sign a deal with the team two years ago, but he decided to renew his contract with PSG.

According to Mario Cortegana, Los Blancos President Florentino Perez offered a hefty deal of $140 million with complete control of image rights.