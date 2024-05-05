 

Chelsea climb up to seventh with Nicolas Jackson's remarkable finish

Senegalese Nicolas Jackson struck two times against West Ham

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Chelsea emerge victorious with amazing 5-0 finish over West Ham. — Reuters

The English club Chelsea on Sunday triumphed over West Ham at Stamford Bridge by 5-0 consolidating their position to make room in the next season of the Europa League.

The Senegalese Nicolas Jackson struck two times against West Ham with the first one netted by Cole Palmer in 15 minutes.

The David Moyes’ side attempted to bounce back when Jarrod Bowen tried to strike the Blues but afterwards they were under the wrath of Mauricio Pochettino’s players.

Conor Gallagher enabled Chelsea to double the lead on the half-hour mark while Noni Madueke took the team’s score to three after six minutes.

Jackson went on the scoring spree in the second half to give the push to his teammates with two goals.

After their remarkable victory in the hometown, Chelsea climbed up to the seventh position with an apparent strong finish, In the scoreboard, West Ham has two games remaining and is in the ninth.

West Ham have two games remaining and is in the ninth position. — Reuters

Chelsea has to play a further three games.

The Blues started rough under the new manager Pochettino but if they continue to unveil such a game, the Fulham-based club could secure their place in the next season of the European League.

Todd Boehly and private equity giant Clearlake Capital owned team was victorious on nine of their 11 home Premier League matches. 

Currently, they are on a four-game winning streak at Stamford Bridge, previously crushing Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and now West Ham.

