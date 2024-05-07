Cristiano Ronaldo among stars who may be playing for last time at this event

May 07, 2024
The organisers of the Euro 2024 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) are gearing up for the tournament, which is set to commence from June 14. It is being anticipated that this championship event could the last one for the great players of the game, according to Metro UK.
It will be of high importance as stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric may be showing their prowess on the international stage for the last time.
Apart from this, the outlet estimated that most of the other stars may not play FIFA World Cup 2026.
Here is the list of those high-profile names who may be playing the summer’s international for the last time which is set to conclude on July 14.
It is anticipated that it would be the final time when the fans would be seeing the 39-year-old Portuguese star form the last time on the major international tournament. Of Euro 2024 after his successful bid in 2016.
The Al Nassr striker’s appearances were higher than any player with 25 with 14 goals. The participation would mark his 11th major international tournament for his national team.
Luka Modric is to appear for the ninth time in the international tournament for Croatia.
The 38-year-old midfielder was on the verge of securing international silverware to his name and stood second and third at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively. In the Nations League 2022/2023, he was the runner-up.
The Polish forward Robert Lewandowski may be marking his final appearance on such an international level in Euro 2024 despite many goals left to be netted.
If Poland could not qualify for the World Cup 2026, it would be his last showdown on the field.
The 35-year-old is the high goal scorer of Poland with 82 score, securing his place on the all-time list for goals scored in men’s European international football.
Manuel Neuer
After recovering from a leg injury, Manuel Neuer will be the number one between the sticks for Germany.
The 38-year-old goalkeeper is set to participate in his eighth major tournament since 2009.