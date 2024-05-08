 

Jada Pinkett Smith cheers on kids at 2024 Met Gala

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's children Jaden and Willow attended 2024 Met Gala on May 6

May 08, 2024

Jada Pinkett Smith react to her children's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Girls Trip actress' kids, Jaden and Willow Smith attended 2024 Met Gala on May 6, showcasing their unique style choices.

Jaden donned a custom Thom Browne ensemble that included a white denim coat adorned with white and pink dahlia decorations and a pleated skirt over trousers.

Meanwhile, Willow chose a bold look with a boxy blazer worn as a minidress, paired with sheer tights and stilettos, her hair styled into a cylindrical braided hairstyle inspired by the Mangbetu tribe.

On Instagram, Jada Pinkett Smith shared photo of her children, whom she shares with Will Smith, posing in front of The Mark hotel.

Expressing her joy and admiration for Jaden and Willow, the actress simply captioned the post with, "These two."

The Smith siblings first attended the Met Gala together in 2016 and have since been notable figures in the event's fashion showcases.

