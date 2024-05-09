Rap war trouble directs to Drake's lavish mansion?

Amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap war, disturbing incidents happened at the former's mansion

Rap war trouble directs to Drake's lavish mansion

In the wake of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap war, the mansion of the latter becomes the centre of attention for untoward incidents.



At the latest, a man was detained after he tried to enter the Grammy winner's home in Toronto, Canada, called "The Embassy."

After being ordered to halt at the gate, the person clashed with the security, leading them to alert the authorities. Not to mention, he reportedly told them he was "here to see Drake."

"Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," a Toronto Police Department representative told XXL. "The person was apprehended under the mental health act."



The trespassing news comes after another disturbing incident happened near Drake's property, which saw his bodyguard get injured after shots were fired.

It is pertinent to mention here no links are yet to be proven about the incidents at the One Dance rapper's mansion and the ongoing rap beef of his with Kendrick.