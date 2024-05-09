 

'Spiderman' director Sam Raimi faces marital woes

Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene tied the knot in 1993

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Sam Raimi, known for his directional work in Spiderman, is partying in a way with his wife Gillian Greene after 3 decades of marriage.

According to the court documents reviewed by TMZ, the 56-year-old director’s wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, May 8.

As per the filed documents, the reason stated for the separation is that the couple had "irreconcilable differences."

Moreover, in the filing, Greene requested spousal support and urged to prevent Raimi from getting alimony.

Additionally, no prenuptial agreement was added to the court papers, as per the publication.

Greene who is also a film producer and director, reportedly filed the divorce documents in Los Angeles.

The split news comes as a shock, as the couple has been married since 1993 with no prior trouble reported.

Furthermore, the outlet mentioned that the duo share five adult children, Henry, Lorne, Emma, Schooley, and Dashiell, so there will be no custody issues.

Meanwhile, in the month of April, Raimi addressed the rumors of potential Spider-Man 4 during an interview with Comic Book Resources but made no admission about his marriage.

"Well, I haven't heard about that yet. I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet,” said Raimi.

