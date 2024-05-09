Cardi B clarifies position on gown backlash

Under criticism from several quarters, Cardi B shares her version on the internet of the gown controversy

Cardi B was under fire from some fans because they believed she disrespected the designer whose dress she wore but forgot to tell his name when asked.



Earlier this week, at the 2024 Met Gala, the Bodak Yellow singer appeared in a stunning black gothic outfit.

On the red carpet, the media asked the Grammy winner about the designer of her avant-grande dress.

But, at the moment, the 31-year-old appears to have forgotten the name of her designer, Sensen Lii. "They're Asian and everything," she said instead.

Following, an outrage swept the internet, calling out Cardi for her blunder. Not to mention, Vogue's former managing director Gilbert Cheah similarly jumped on the bandwagon in slamming the rap artist.

"The gown took two months to make he said she "should have at least remembered his name and not just that he's 'Asian'."

Amid the growing backlash, Cardi took to social media to present her side of the events. "I knew the designer was Asian, but I wasn't sure what nationality the designer was."

She continued, "I feel like the designer and my stylist worked really hard for this theme, so for you to be kind of shady because she feel offended or whatever, it just proves why you're the former director."

"You're trying to offend me but you're actually offending the people behind-the-scenes."