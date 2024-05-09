 

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

May 09, 2024

Jerry Seinfeld is making a public apology after he said Howard Stern has been "outflanked" in the comedy podcast genre.

His statement comes on the David Spade and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast. "Howard Stern invented this, right? But we're better than him now," the Seinfeld star added. "Because Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer. But you know, comedy chops, I mean... Can we speak candidly?"

He noted the veteran podcaster has "been outflanked" in the industry and named Spade and Carvey's joint podcast as an example of that, as he called Fly on the Wall "the best [comedy podcast] on the air."

Following his remarks, Jerry issued a statement to People stating, "I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts."

"I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said 'outflanked' which sounded terrible and insulting."

He continued, "And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I'm sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."

