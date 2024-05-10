Every update Taylor Swift made to Eras Tour following 'TTPD' release

May 10, 2024
Taylor Swift is back to the Eras Tour after the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department.
The show, held at a Defense Arena on May 9, 2024, marks the return of Eras Tour after a short break since her last show in Singapore.
In Paris, France, the The Prophecy hitmaker introduced some big changes to the show in coordination with the theme of her latest album.
The Blank Space hitmaker also surprised her fans by adding some new songs from TTPD into her setlist.
The changes spanned across visuals, costumes, and the order of her musical eras.
Additionally, on Instagram Story, Swift shared an updated Eras Tour merch, which included her new album as well.
Here's a list of key changes Taylor Swift made to the Eras Tour:
Previously, after the release of The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, Taylor Swift teased the changes to the Eras Tour in a behind-the-scenes video of her rehearsing.