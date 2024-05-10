Every update Taylor Swift made to Eras Tour following 'TTPD' release

Taylor Swift made some major changes to the Eras Tour after 'The Tortured Poets Department' release

Taylor Swift is back to the Eras Tour after the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The show, held at a Defense Arena on May 9, 2024, marks the return of Eras Tour after a short break since her last show in Singapore.

In Paris, France, the The Prophecy hitmaker introduced some big changes to the show in coordination with the theme of her latest album.

The Blank Space hitmaker also surprised her fans by adding some new songs from TTPD into her setlist.

The changes spanned across visuals, costumes, and the order of her musical eras.

Additionally, on Instagram Story, Swift shared an updated Eras Tour merch, which included her new album as well.

Here's a list of key changes Taylor Swift made to the Eras Tour:



Taylor Swift added several tracks from The Tortured Poets Department , including Down Bad, Fortnight , and poignant performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

, including , and poignant performance of The show featured new costumes, including striking orange bodysuit for Lover set, and a whimsical pink and green ensemble for 1989 , inspired by Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

set, and a whimsical pink and green ensemble for , inspired by Ariel from A new shirt stating "This is not Taylor’s Version" during the 22 performance sparked fan speculation.



performance sparked fan speculation. Swift rearranged the sequence of her album performances, notably combining Folklore and Evermore into one set

and into one set To accommodate new tracks, songs like The Archer, Long Live, and Willow were removed from the setlist.



and were removed from the setlist. New visuals were introduced, such as a blooming flower for Speak Now and a black snake for the transition into Folklore and Evermore.

Previously, after the release of The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, Taylor Swift teased the changes to the Eras Tour in a behind-the-scenes video of her rehearsing.