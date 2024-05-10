Former Miss USA Noelia Voigt lauds Miss Teen for leaving her title

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava resigned from her title on 9 May

Former Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, and Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava both resigned from their titles at the same time.



During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, May 9 the 24-year-old model revealed that Srivastava's resignation was "surprising" for her.

While noting that she is "very, very, close" to the Miss Teen, Voigt said, "I actually didn't know that she was going to do that. So it was surprising."

"We were at an event together last night, and we're both feeling incredibly optimistic about the future and what that holds for us individually and together," Voigt continued.

The New Jersey teen turned over her crown, less than eight months after making history by winning the title and announced her decision via Instagram just two days after Voigt renounced her title.

Srivastava, 17, stated her "personal values" as the reason behind her decision which do not align with "the direction of the organization."

Meanwhile, the former Miss USA 2023, cited her mental health.

Moreover, Voigt called Srivastava a "very, very strong young woman," adding "She really is a truly incredible human being, and I could not be more proud of her for showing her generation—teenagers, Gen Z—that it's also okay to step away from things that aren't good for you.”