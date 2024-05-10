 

Former Miss USA Noelia Voigt lauds Miss Teen for leaving her title

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava resigned from her title on 9 May

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Former Miss USA Noelia Voigt lauds Miss Teen for leaving her title

Former Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, and Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava both resigned from their titles at the same time.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, May 9 the 24-year-old model revealed that Srivastava's resignation was "surprising" for her.

While noting that she is "very, very, close" to the Miss Teen, Voigt said, "I actually didn't know that she was going to do that. So it was surprising."

"We were at an event together last night, and we're both feeling incredibly optimistic about the future and what that holds for us individually and together," Voigt continued.

The New Jersey teen turned over her crown, less than eight months after making history by winning the title and announced her decision via Instagram just two days after Voigt renounced her title.

Srivastava, 17, stated her "personal values" as the reason behind her decision which do not align with "the direction of the organization."

Meanwhile, the former Miss USA 2023, cited her mental health.

Moreover, Voigt called Srivastava a "very, very strong young woman," adding "She really is a truly incredible human being, and I could not be more proud of her for showing her generation—teenagers, Gen Z—that it's also okay to step away from things that aren't good for you.”

More From Showbiz

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason
Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how video

Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how
Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace

Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace
Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'

Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'
Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity

Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity
Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance

Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance
Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'
Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'

Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'
Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney
Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen
Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze