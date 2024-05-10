Man Utd's Erik ten Hag's shocking revelations ahead of Arsenal clash

Erik Ten Hag says Manchester United owners have common sense. — Reuters

As Manchester United FC are set to face off against Arsenal at Old Trafford, The Red’s manager Erik Ten Hag revealed about turning down a player's request to play in the Premier League match, and why new owners were retaining him as the coach.

While speaking at the press conference Friday, the Dutch manager of Man Utd also brushed aside rumours of being sacked over his poor performance of his team in the second season.

The 54-year-old told the media that the new owners of the English club have the common sense to retain him, understanding the difficulties he has faced.

Despite the injury list, the manager took the team to the second successive FA Cup final.

Man Utd manager hopes injury problems would ease against Arsenal. — PA

Ten Hag has still one more year with Ratcliffe’s team but it remains unclear if he will continue at the start of next season. He also expressed hope that the injury problems would ease before Arsenal visit Old Trafford Sunday.

The manager also noted that he turned down the request of Lisandro Martinez as he is “desperate to play,"

"He misses so much, the team misses him, he wants to play but he had three injuries across the season and now he is almost there, injury-free. Now he has to get back into team training."

"The safety, health of the player is high level," the Dutchman said.

Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are under training and could play against Arsenals Sunday however, Mason Mount will not be participating after another problem.

Manchester United have only triumphed over two of their last eight matches in the Premier League, with the heaviest defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace 4-0.