Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen released their latest song, 'I Had Some Help'

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen just dropped their latest song's official music video on May 10, 2024, Friday,

The song titled, I Had Some Help, was released weeks after teasing it on social media. The song’s official music video was released a while later.

Malone first teased this song with a 17-second clip that he posted on TikTok in April.



Later on, when Wallen took the stage to perform at Stagecoach, he brought on the Fortnight collaborator out to perform the song live for the first time.

Post their Stagecoach performance Wallen and Malone took to their official Instagram accounts to upload a collaborative post, announcing that they would finally be releasing the song.

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s I Had Some Help, is a pop and country infused genre which was delivered in a harmonious synchronization by the two artists as they sing of a breakup.

“I had some help/It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself/Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf," they sing in the chorus.

