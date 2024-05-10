 

Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen released their latest song, 'I Had Some Help'

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen just dropped their latest song's official music video on May 10, 2024, Friday,

The song titled, I Had Some Help, was released weeks after teasing it on social media. The song’s official music video was released a while later.

Malone first teased this song with a 17-second clip that he posted on TikTok in April.

Later on, when Wallen took the stage to perform at Stagecoach, he brought on the Fortnight collaborator out to perform the song live for the first time.

Post their Stagecoach performance Wallen and Malone took to their official Instagram accounts to upload a collaborative post, announcing that they would finally be releasing the song.

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s I Had Some Help, is a pop and country infused genre which was delivered in a harmonious synchronization by the two artists as they sing of a breakup.

“I had some help/It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself/Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf," they sing in the chorus.

More From Showbiz

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason
Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how video

Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how
Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace

Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace
Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'

Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'
Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity

Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity
Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance

Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance
Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'
Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'

Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'
Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney
Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze
Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update

Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update