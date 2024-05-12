 

Travis Kelce shows signature smile on first big acting job

Travis Kelce displays a broad smile in photos from his upcoming new horror show

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Travis Kelce shows signature smile on first big acting job

Travis Kelce was over the moon on the set of his first big acting stint as he was roped in the series Grotesquerie, whose on-set photos showed him flashing his signature smile.

These snaps, shared by wine merchant Andrew Major, was taken on the set of Ryan Murphy's new horror show.

"Of course the spaghetti was delicious! ????????," he captioned as the duo posed in the parking lot.

Earlier, the NFL's tight end fellow actor Niecy Nash-Betts shared the moments of them having dinner in a restaurant.

"Okay, we are at a restaurant and we have been filming all day, a restaurant scene," she said.

"Travis Kelce, how many meatballs have you eaten today?" the 54-year-old to which he responded, "Well, I'm eating them by the half, so probably 10."

In the video of Niecy, Travis previously confirmed her appearance in the horror series.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" she asked. "Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" he said, adding, "Buckle up!" Nash."

Looking back on acting experience, Travis may not have much to offer. The 33-year-old previously headed his reality dating show Catching Kelce.

More From Showbiz

Nick Jonas honours Priyanka Chopra, family matriarchs on Mother's Day video

Nick Jonas honours Priyanka Chopra, family matriarchs on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift 'fired up' for next Eras Tour stop after epic Paris finale video

Taylor Swift 'fired up' for next Eras Tour stop after epic Paris finale
Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as mom video

Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as mom
Jim Parsons makes emotional return to 'Young Sheldon'

Jim Parsons makes emotional return to 'Young Sheldon'
Alicia Keys reveals how she 'feels seen' with 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys reveals how she 'feels seen' with 'Hell's Kitchen'
Jeff Daniels reveals the secret of long-lasting marriage

Jeff Daniels reveals the secret of long-lasting marriage

Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to two moms on Mother's Day video

Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to two moms on Mother's Day
Victoria Beckham marks Mother's Day with loving tribute

Victoria Beckham marks Mother's Day with loving tribute
Lindsay Lohan just in time for her first Mother's Day

Lindsay Lohan just in time for her first Mother's Day
David Beckham supports wife Victoria Beckham latest skincare line

David Beckham supports wife Victoria Beckham latest skincare line
Kim Kardashian ignores gym trainer warnings? video

Kim Kardashian ignores gym trainer warnings?
Demi Lovato give insights into engaged life with fiance Jutes

Demi Lovato give insights into engaged life with fiance Jutes