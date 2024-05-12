Travis Kelce shows signature smile on first big acting job

Travis Kelce was over the moon on the set of his first big acting stint as he was roped in the series Grotesquerie, whose on-set photos showed him flashing his signature smile.



These snaps, shared by wine merchant Andrew Major, was taken on the set of Ryan Murphy's new horror show.

"Of course the spaghetti was delicious! ????????," he captioned as the duo posed in the parking lot.

Earlier, the NFL's tight end fellow actor Niecy Nash-Betts shared the moments of them having dinner in a restaurant.

"Okay, we are at a restaurant and we have been filming all day, a restaurant scene," she said.

"Travis Kelce, how many meatballs have you eaten today?" the 54-year-old to which he responded, "Well, I'm eating them by the half, so probably 10."

In the video of Niecy, Travis previously confirmed her appearance in the horror series.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" she asked. "Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" he said, adding, "Buckle up!" Nash."

Looking back on acting experience, Travis may not have much to offer. The 33-year-old previously headed his reality dating show Catching Kelce.