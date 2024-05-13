Nick Jonas honours Priyanka Chopra, family matriarchs on Mother's Day

On Instagram, Jonas penned a heartfelt wish for Chopra, who is mother of their 2 year old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, his mom, Denise Miller-Jonas, and his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

The Jealous singer posted a video clip of the Sky is Pink actress exercising while having carrying her daughter on the back, followed by the photos with Denise and Madhu respectively.

In the caption, Jonas wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever."

"You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed," he added.

The singer concluded with, "MM and I love the three of you so much."