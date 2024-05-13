 

Nick Jonas honours Priyanka Chopra, family matriarchs on Mother's Day

Nick Jonas celebrates his wife Priyanka Chopra, his mom and mother-in-law on Mother's Day

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Nick Jonas honored his wife Priyanka Chopra and his mom on Mother's Day.

On Instagram, Jonas penned a heartfelt wish for Chopra, who is mother of their 2 year old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, his mom, Denise Miller-Jonas, and his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

The Jealous singer posted a video clip of the Sky is Pink actress exercising while having carrying her daughter on the back, followed by the photos with Denise and Madhu respectively.

Nick Jonas penned heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas and Madhu Chopra

In the caption, Jonas wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever."

"You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed," he added.

The singer concluded with, "MM and I love the three of you so much."

More From Showbiz

Taylor Swift 'fired up' for next Eras Tour stop after epic Paris finale video

Taylor Swift 'fired up' for next Eras Tour stop after epic Paris finale
Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as mom video

Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as mom
Jim Parsons makes emotional return to 'Young Sheldon'

Jim Parsons makes emotional return to 'Young Sheldon'
Alicia Keys reveals how she 'feels seen' with 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys reveals how she 'feels seen' with 'Hell's Kitchen'
Jeff Daniels reveals the secret of long-lasting marriage

Jeff Daniels reveals the secret of long-lasting marriage

Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to two moms on Mother's Day video

Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to two moms on Mother's Day
Victoria Beckham marks Mother's Day with loving tribute

Victoria Beckham marks Mother's Day with loving tribute
Travis Kelce shows signature smile on first big acting job

Travis Kelce shows signature smile on first big acting job
Lindsay Lohan just in time for her first Mother's Day

Lindsay Lohan just in time for her first Mother's Day
David Beckham supports wife Victoria Beckham latest skincare line

David Beckham supports wife Victoria Beckham latest skincare line
Kim Kardashian ignores gym trainer warnings? video

Kim Kardashian ignores gym trainer warnings?
Demi Lovato give insights into engaged life with fiance Jutes

Demi Lovato give insights into engaged life with fiance Jutes