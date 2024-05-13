Taylor Swift 'fired up' for next Eras Tour stop after epic Paris finale

Taylor Swift wrapped up her final Eras Tour show in Paris in which she introduced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.



After a brief hiatus following her Singapore concert Swift returned to her tour on May 9 in Paris.

On Sunday, the Blank Space singer wrapped her 4th show in Paris, expressing her gratitude on Instagram.

In the post, Swift declared The Tortured Poets Department section of her Eras Tour as "Female Rage The Musical"

Sharing glimpses from her show, the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer wrote in caption, "This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical."

"To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris," Taylor Swift added.

The So Long, London hitmaker added, "I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love."

As Swift prepares for her next stop on the tour, she concluded with, "I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!"