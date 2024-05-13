 

Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation

Katy Perry has been part of the 'American Idol' for seven seasons

May 13, 2024

Katy Perry stuns fans with Disney princess transformation

Katy Perry has honored the stage of American Idol with her several stunning outfits but this time she has slayed it.

During the latest Disney-themed episode of the reality show on Sunday, May 12, the 39-year-old singer performed an outfit transformation that left her fans in awe.

The singer-songwriter also took to her official Instagram account and shared a behind-the-stage practice video showcasing a bright pink dress hastily changing into a glittery blue gown inspired by Disney princess titled Cinderella.

She captioned the video with the lyrics of the fairy godmother in the Disney movie that reads, “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo.”

Moreover, she also shared a series of photos to her stories while posing in her illuminating dress.

Katy’s followers rushed into the comment section praising her dress and calling it a ‘magical dress’.

One follower commented, “i was like “wow this cosplayer looks like Katy Perry" and then i realized oh that is katy perry,” another gushed, “My favorite Cinderella.”

A third fan chimed in saying, "Wow beautiful gorgeous dress look amazing dress as Cinderella, don’t worry I will be your fairy godmother."


