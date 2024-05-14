 

'Wicked' director shares bts preview featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' director discussed his vision for the film in latest film behind-the-scenes preview

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Wicked director Jon M. Chu unveiled a behind-the-scenes looked at the upcoming film.

On Instagram, Jon posted an exciting preview of the film, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The behind-the-scenes video comes alongside the announcement of new trailer of the film.

The footage offers a glimpse of the stunning visual effects and dynamic between the lead characters, Grande and Eivo.

Director Jon M. Chu shared his passion for the project in the preview, stating, "Whenever anyone asks me, 'What's the one movie you want to do?' If there was one, I'd always say that it'd be Wicked."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo also shared their experiences and the emotional impact of their roles in the film.

Erivo stated in the video, "I never thought in my lifetime that I'd get to be part of something like this."

Wicked, based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, features an all-star cast including Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

The film is scheduled to release on November 27, 2024.

More From Showbiz

Tom Holland marks 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere as career 'highlight'

Tom Holland marks 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere as career 'highlight'
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS hits covered for 'Bridgerton' season 3 video

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS hits covered for 'Bridgerton' season 3
Tom Cruise takes fans down memory lane with rare 'Top Gun' photos

Tom Cruise takes fans down memory lane with rare 'Top Gun' photos
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says yes to Cameron Fuller

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says yes to Cameron Fuller
Mae Whitman makes big announcement with a rare ‘Parenthood' reunion

Mae Whitman makes big announcement with a rare ‘Parenthood' reunion
George Clooney 'honoured to be coming back' to Broadway 'stage'

George Clooney 'honoured to be coming back' to Broadway 'stage'
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite 16 years after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite 16 years after 'The Simple Life'
Kelly Clarkson expresses how she finds dating 'awkward'

Kelly Clarkson expresses how she finds dating 'awkward'
Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'
'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update

'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update
Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day

Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd