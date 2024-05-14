'Wicked' director shares bts preview featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' director discussed his vision for the film in latest film behind-the-scenes preview

Wicked director Jon M. Chu unveiled a behind-the-scenes looked at the upcoming film.



On Instagram, Jon posted an exciting preview of the film, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The behind-the-scenes video comes alongside the announcement of new trailer of the film.

The footage offers a glimpse of the stunning visual effects and dynamic between the lead characters, Grande and Eivo.

Director Jon M. Chu shared his passion for the project in the preview, stating, "Whenever anyone asks me, 'What's the one movie you want to do?' If there was one, I'd always say that it'd be Wicked."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo also shared their experiences and the emotional impact of their roles in the film.

Erivo stated in the video, "I never thought in my lifetime that I'd get to be part of something like this."

Wicked, based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, features an all-star cast including Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

The film is scheduled to release on November 27, 2024.