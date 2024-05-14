WATCH: Yumna Zaidi trips on stairs at shoot but stays unhurt

"I had a mini scratch at the corner of my nail, otherwise I was all ok," actor confirms to be in good health

Pakistani actor Yumna Zaidi. — Instagram/@yumnazaidiofficial

The reel doesn’t look anything like real as the amount of effort an actor puts into their work cannot be judged until someone steps into their shoes. Sometimes, artists may even face mishaps or accidents during their work.



A latest example of the above was famous Pakistani actor Yunma Zaidi’s fall on the stairs while shooting for her latest project.

The Tere Bin star recently shared a video of the “embarrassing” moment from the sets, where she tripped on the stairs while recording a scene, on her Instagram account.

“Reel vs BTS (behind the scenes),” Yumna wrote in the caption.

The video showed the actor doing her job with great confidence and style like she always does. The scene, Yumna was shooting for, looked like she had to walk boldly and step down the stairs, which she did.

But unfortunately, she lost her balance as soon as she put her foot on the first step, stumbling down the stairs on her high heels. Yumna apparently fell on her back against the stairs, which looked quite painful but held onto the stairs’ railing to keep herself from rolling down the steps.



The video garnered hundreds of comments with fans worrying for the Raaz-e-Ulfat actor and asking if she was fine.



Moved by the fans’ concerns, Yumna later posted a ‘disclaimer’ that the incident was surely “embarrassing” for her but “wasn’t painful”.

“I had a mini scratch at the corner of my nail, otherwise I was all ok,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

Yumna thanked God and attributed her safety during the mishap to sadqa, which is a form of charity to seek Allah’s protection against misfortune.

She also confirmed that she was fine by telling her fans that she even completed the scene right after the fall.

The acting star rose to prominence on the back of her performance in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila and appeared in a number blockbuster drama serials including Sinf-e-Aahan, Pyar Ke Sadqay and Parizaad.