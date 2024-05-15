'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn spills season 4 secrets

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has recently shared an exciting news about fourth season of Netflix's Bridgerton series.



According to PEOPLE report, speaking at the New York City premiere of Bridgerton season 3, Quinn revealed that the love story for the fourth season has already been selected.

Quinn decided to remain tight-lipped about the details, stating, "I can't say a word, I'll get in so much trouble."

When asked if she known who the center of action in next season, Quinn said, "I do know, but I can't say yes."

Bridgerton, a hit Netflix series produced by Shonda Rhimes, is based on Quinn's eight-book series about the romantic escapades of the Bridgerton family in Regency-era England.

Each book, and consequently each season, traditionally focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling's quest for love.

Season 3, set to release on May 16, deviates from the sequence of the books, adapting the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which revolves around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

This shift left fans curious about the storylines for upcoming seasons, particularly whether Season 4 would circle back to cover the third book or continue with another sibling's tale.