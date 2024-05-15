 

Penelope Featherington, Colin Bridgeton share ultimate tea taste test

The two main leads set to take center stage for season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Bridgeton’ have just taken the ultimate tea tasting test

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

The two stars set to be front and center in season 3’s love story, Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgeton) have just showed off their tea tasting skills.

The video with British Vogue features an in-depth look into their dynamic and even some spicy revelations and behind-the-scenes recollections about season's 1 and 2.

The video starts off with the two doing a blind tasting of iconic Afternoon tea savories, and first up was sandwiches, savory pastries, tea, scones etc.

There was also a complete three tier tray of cakes, sweet pastries, and finally fruit jelly and chocolate.

Before signing off though they also left fans some titbits about what to expect.

Check it out Below:


