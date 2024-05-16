Selena Gomez lifts lid on the title of upcoming spinoff series

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are retrieving their roles as siblings Alex and Justin Russo after 12 year of their Disney series.



On Tuesday, May 14 Selena Gomez revealed the official title of her upcoming Wizards Of Waverly Place spinoff at Disney's upfront event in New York.

After unveiling the title, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Disney took to its Instagram account and shared the first look of the show.

The first photo features Justin Russo’s new family, his wife Giada Russo which is played by actress Mimi Gianopulos and his onscreen sons Roman Russo played by Alkaio Thiele, and Milo Russo played by Max Matenko.

In the second photo, Selena and her co-star David can be seen holding wands, followed by an official poster in the final slide.

Moreover, Selena and David are also executive producers while Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are serving as co-writers of the show.

The original series telecasted on Disney channel for four seasons from 2007 to 2012.

Additionally, the sitcom spawned a film and TV special titled Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex respectively.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place makers are gearing up for the release of the upcoming spinoff later this year on Disney Channel and Disney+.