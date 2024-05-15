Reese Witherspoon announces new Legally Blonde prequel series in style

Reese Witherspoon got back into Elle Woods’ iconic pink motif and brought along Bruiser Woods to Amazon Upfront on Tuesday.



Witherspoon set the stage for the forthcoming Prime Video series with the protagonist's signature move 'Bend and Snap' as she announced the upcoming prime video series that will follow Elle's high school years.



While the lead role remains uncast, Witherspoon, 48, takes on a more substantial role behind the scenes, spearheading the production under her Hello Sunshine label as the executive producer alongside Laura Kittrell, who will also assume the role of showrunner.



"Fans will be treated to a deeper understanding of Elle's teenage journey, exploring her distinctive personality and resourcefulness," remarked Witherspoon.

The Legally Blonde star also anticipated the upcoming prequel on Instagram with a compilation of the behind-the-scenes of the event at Pier 36, New York City.

"Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo I’M SO EXCITED! ????????????," Witherspoon captioned the post.

While anticipation mounts for the prequel series, a third Legally Blonde film is still in the pipeline.

