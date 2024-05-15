Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial

Back in 2018, a female guard named Ellis accused Cardi B of striking her in the head and body

Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial

Cardi B and the female security guard who accused her of assault called off their upcoming trial weeks before the big face off.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Cardi and Emani Ellis asked the court to postpone their May 14 trial and reschedule it for August 6, 2024.

Emani’s lawyer told the outlet that the parties wanted to attend another mediation session and said, “They have discussed settlement but require a highly skilled mediator to assist the parties to bridge the gap.”

“There have been some important changes in this case including new Defense counsel, which should allow for more flexibility during mediation. The parties are more motivated to settle this case at this juncture,” he explained further.

The update comes after Emani claimed that she was attacked by Cardi while working as a security guard at a medical office in Los Angeles, on February 24, 2018.

She claimed that when she approached Cardi, the rapper allegedly struck her in the head, face, and body.

Dismissing it a “self-defense,” the Bongos hitmaker denied all the accusations of wrongdoing.