 

Sophie Turner flays public tag of ex-Joe Jones wife

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have parted ways. But, in public, the former was often referred to as the latter wife. Now, she says she hates it.

During an interview with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones star said that after her marriage to the American singer, she started to notice that she was put in the category of Jonas brothers' wives.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives," the 28-year-old said, pointing to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas. "Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that."

She continued, "It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that's nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

Sophie and Jonas tied the knot in 2019. But, the pair called it quits in 2023. The pair shares two kids.

