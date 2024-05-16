 

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo demonstrate vocal talent in 'Wicked' trailer

'Wicked', the two-part film is set to be released on November 27, 2024 and November 26, 2025

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Wicked just released a brand new and longer trailer where Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo displayed their impeccable vocals.

The movie’s first teaser, premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl while its latest trailer aired on May 15, Wednesday.

It dives deeper into the unlikely yet inevitable friendship of Erivo’s Elphaba Witch with Grande’s Glinda.

The Tony award winning Broadway show by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, which is set to be a two-part film, with its Part One slated for a November 27, 2024 and Part Two on November 26, 2025 release.

The Wizard of Oz prequel was inspired from Gregory Maguire’s hit 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which was adapted for the stage in 2003.

However, the movie, Wicked narrates the story of before Dorothy entered Oz, when Glinda became the "Good Witch" and Elphaba became the "Wicked Witch of the West."

Ariana Grande’s co-star, Erivo spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 2022 stating that the forthcoming project would be “unlike anything you've ever seen before."

