 

Jennifer Lopez breaks cover amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were last seen together in March

May 16, 2024

Jennifer Lopez made her first appearance after divorce rumors with Ben Affleck spread like wildfire on the Internet.

The 54-year-old pop star pictured without her on Wednesday as she sported a casual sporty look while arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles.

Her appearance comes after sources privy to In Touch claimed that Ben has “moved out” of their house and shared that the couple is now “headed for divorce.”

The tip came after the celebrity couple went MIA with the Batman actor skipping the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event.

While he said that he ditched Jennifer's big night because he was busy filming The Accountant 2, In Touch’s source says he skipped the event because he “called it quits” on his marriage to the pop star.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added further.

